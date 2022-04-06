K’si Airport Project Completes In August

Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister (middle) being briefed by the contractors after his vehicle bumped into a pothole

THE ESTIMATED date for the completion of the ongoing Kumasi International Airport project has been shortened for about one to two months. When President Nana Akufo-Addo toured the construction site in December 2021, the contractors gave October 2022 as the date for full operations of the airport.

But the contractors have now assured that the airport could go into full operations by August 2022, an indication that they have expedited their works at the site, so far.

This latest completion date of the airport came to light when the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) toured the construction site on Tuesday morning. The head of REGSEC, Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, said he was happy that the completion date of the international airport has been shortened.

“I am impressed about the ongoing works at the Kumasi International Airport so far,” the minister informed newsmen, after the REGSEC had toured the airport.

He added, “When we toured the airport with the President in December 2021, the contractors said the airport will start receiving international flights latest by October 2022.

“Today, they have informed us that the completion date has been pushed forward to August 2022, which means that the contractors have been able to work faster.

“The contractors have been able to save time for about one month, which is excellent. In fact, I like the way the contractors are implementing the airport project.”

Osei Mensah noted that facilities, such as the departure and arrival, are almost completed, adding that the installed facilities were now being put to test by the contractors.

He noted that the contractors were yet to complete the fire service area and the control tower “which will also be put to test by the contractors upon their completion time.”

Sounding very elated, the Ashanti Regional Minister noted that he was hopeful that in five months time, there would be international flights directly from Kumasi.

The tour formed part of the Ashanti REGSEC’s decision to tour the ongoing government projects in the region every three months to check how they were progressing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi