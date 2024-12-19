KT Hammond Chases Captain Smart Over Tribal Comments

KT Hammond

In a dramatic turn of events, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has demanded a public apology and retraction from radio presenter, Captain Smart.

The demand comes after Captain Smart allegedly attributed tribalistic remarks to Hammond in a viral video circulating on social media.

According to Hammond’s lawyer, Kweku Y. Paintsil, the video shows Hammond in an agitated mood, surrounded by a group of people outside his residence.

However, the accompanying commentary from Captain Smart accuses Hammond of making derogatory comments about an “Ewe person” contesting him for a parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

KT Hammond vehemently denies the allegations, stating that they are false and defamatory.

He claims that the comments have caused him considerable distress and embarrassment, and is seeking substantial compensation for reputational damage and legal costs incurred.

The letter, dated December 16, 2024, gives Captain Smart an ultimatum to issue a public apology and retraction, failure of which will result in Hammond taking legal action.

KT Hammond’s lawyer has stated that they will issue a writ if a satisfactory response is not received by December 18, 2024.

BY Daniel Bampoe