Techiman South Protest Called Off Due To Security Concerns

A planned protest in Techiman South, aimed at demanding the declaration of the constituency’s parliamentary election results, has been cancelled due to lack of available police personnel.

The protest, organized by the Concerned Youth of Techiman, was called off after the police cited concerns over providing adequate security during the festive season.

The Techiman South results remain contested, with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claiming victory.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to re-collate the results to address the stalemate, but the opposition NDC has strongly opposed this move.

The cancellation of the protest has left many in the constituency wondering when the results will be declared.

The EC has yet to provide a new date for the re-collation of the results.

The situation in Techiman South is just one of the many challenges facing the EC as it works to complete the collation of results in nine outstanding constituencies.

The EC has condemned the disruption of the collation process by party supporters in some constituencies, stating that it will not uphold declarations made under duress or without following due process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe