Kuami Eugene Headlines Ghana @ 66 Concert In UK

As part of activities marking this year’s independence celebration, Pan-African Society, will host a musical concert in the United Kingdom (UK) to entertain Ghanaians and other nationals living in and around UK.

The event, which is scheduled for March 18, 2023, at the Dominion Centre in London will feature some selected Ghanaian artistes and comedians.

It is expected to attract Ghanaians in Europe, music stakeholders, including both local and international artistes from Africa, Europe and US.

Performing artistes billed to rock the event include Kuami Eugene, Keche, Efya and a host of others.

Kuami Eugene, who is currently one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, will be the headline act for the night.

The talented singer-songwriter who is signed onto Lynx Entertainment is expected to captivate patrons of the events with all his hit songs, including the recent ones, ‘Take Away’ and ‘Single’.

The recently acclaimed ‘landlady’ of Ghana music, Efya, will be bringing her unique blend of soul, jazz, and R&B to the stage as well.

Keche, the popular Ghanaian music duo, will also be taking the stage. Known for their infectious blend of high-energy afrobeats, Keche is sure to get the crowd moving with their electrifying performances.

The comedy acts billed for the night will be none other than OB Amponsah and Jacinta.

This Independence show promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and good vibes.

OB Amponsah is well-known for his quick wit and hilarious observations on everyday life, just like arguably the queen of Ghana comedy at the moment, Jacinta.

Taking a cue from their self-headlined comedy show in 2022, one can confidently say that these two comedians are sure to have the audience in stitches with their hilarious routines.

The Pan African Art Society’s Live In London concert is set to be one of the biggest events of the year. With such a talented lineup of musicians and comedians, the concert promises to be a memorable one.