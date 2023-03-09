Farouk Is Most Outstanding Politician

Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been adjudged as the “Most Outstanding Politician of the Year, 2023” at the just ended Northern Excellence Awards.

This award imposes a challenge on the first time Member of Parliament to continue to exhibit exemplary leadership hinged on development, compassion and putting people-first.

Receiving his award, the MP for Yendi who also doubles as the Board Chairman for the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), explained that his leadership style is one of service to his people due to the privileged upbringing he had as a son of a former Vice President.

“I appreciate that I am a very privileged person, having come from a very rich political background; coming from my grandfather, Moro Igala, Ghana’s first Foreign Minister, as well as becoming a Trades Minister; also having been the son of a former Vice President, politics will definitely run through my veins, so therefore I want to leave a legacy; a legacy of service,” he stated.

To him, having been recognised as the ‘Most Outstanding Politician for 2023’ means there is nothing anybody cannot do if he is committed to the goals.

“So today, having to receive this award tells me that if they say you can’t do anything, with hard work, you can achieve anything,” he mentioned.

Mr Aliu Mahama promised to continue working hard for his constituents in order to ensure that the goal of developing Yendi has been achieved.

“I want to thank the people of Yendi because I was privileged to have been chosen by them to be their MP. It is an honour I so cherish, and I promise to continue the good works for the betterment of our Yendi. I dedicate this award to the good people of Yendi.

“We are resilient people committed to building a confident Yendi which is united and at peace with ourselves. This underpins my individual initiatives to tool our farmers, empower the youth and women, care about their health, and to support the needy schoolchild,” he said.

He thanked the organizers for the honour done him for standing out for the ordinary people in society.

“I thank the organisers, once again, for the award. It is good to be able to show that standing out for the ordinary people in our society has its rewards. May God bless us all and the peoples of Yendi and Ghana,” Mr Mahama said.