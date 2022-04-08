Kuami Eugene Headlines Kwahu Easter Bash

Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, has been named the headline act for the annual Adom FM Kwahu Easter Bash 2022.

The afrobeat artiste is expected to thrill fans with his hit songs such as, ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Bunker’, ‘Fire Fire’, and ‘Dollar On You’, among others.

He will be performing alongside some selected Ghanaian hiplife, hiphop, afrobeat and dancehall artistes.

Adom FM Kwahu Easter Bash 2022 forms part of activities being organised by the station to celebrate this year’s Easter with music lovers.

According to the organisers, there would be musical jam dubbed, “Akwaaba Nite” at Linda D’or, Bunso Junction on Easter Friday, to welcome music fans, as they gather to climb the mountain.

On Easter Saturday, Adom FM will host a football gala among over ten communities of Kwahu, followed by another musical bash at the newly handed over Adom Event Park (Kwahu Obomeng) on same day.

The Easter season is celebrated worldwide to remind Christians about the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In Ghana, Easter festival has become a national festival, during which a large number of music lovers, tourists, from other parts of the world and citizenry of Kwahu journey towards the Kwahu mountains to commemorate the day.