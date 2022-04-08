Accra City Open Produces Fireworks

A combatant poised for action

The Accra City Open doubles competition ongoing at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club has produced fireworks.

According to the tournament’s coordinator, Peter Annan, the best form of tennis is to be expected when the competition ends tomorrow.

So far, the professionals have engaged in a round robin format, with the best two from a group of four clashing in the semi-finals.

Heated games characterised the age groups divisions, where combatants battled for slots in the final.

In qualifying for the quarter-finals stage of the professionals event, Samuel Antwi and Japheth Bagerbaseh beat Benjamin Palm and Isaac Nortey 6-4 7-5 , Reginald Okantey and Derick Ominde overcame Ron Kaster Ako Annan and George 6-0 6-2.

Other results saw Johnson Acquah and Ronald Totimeh conquer Felix Hammond and Agassi Tomegah 6-4 7-6(3), while Andrews Adu-Appiah and Samuel Nyamekye won Francis Akpese and Benjamin Fumi 6-3 6-4.

Thomas Amoako Boafo and Robert Kpodo dominated Andrews Adu-Appiah and Clement Alisi 9-7 in the semi-pros event.

Frank Quartey-Simpson and Richmond Kotey accounted for Emmanuel Abeka Mensah and Reto Reto Dennis 9-4 in the Men 30/39 age division.

Other wins in the age division involved Godwin Ayindua and Michael Amoako Atta triumphing David Kisseh and Jesse Desbordes 9-7, with George Mills and Philip Mensah defeating Edward Nii Botchway 9-3 in the Men’s 50/59.

The Men’s 60/69 event showed the class of Bob Williams and Henry Nortey as they prevailed over Mike Hukpati and Charles Quaye 9-6.

From The Sports Desk