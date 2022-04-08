Kenpong Academy Grabs Teenage Sensation

Bossman (L) with Club CEO displaying the former’s shirt after signing the deal

Bossman Afirim Debra, a teenage striker, touted as a talent waiting to explode, has signed a new three-year-contract with Kenpong Football Academy.

This means the attacker will ply his trade at Winneba for the next three years with Kenpong Football Academy to nurture his talent, while projecting the mission of Kenpong in the Central Region Division Two League.

The exploits of Bossman from Nkyeraa at Wenchi and colts football in Accra caught the eyes of the technical handlers of the national U-17 team, Black Starlets. He has been a notable feature of the Black Starlets, currently in camp at Prampram: The reason why he has not been seen in most matches for Kenpong Football Academy.

Coaches Kwesi Appiah and Oti Akenten see the player as a potential who can go places should he be handled very well.

Bossman, who is also a student of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (Super KASS), was earlier embroiled in a tussle, as to the true ownership of the player, with the FA’s Player Status Committee ruling in favour of Kenpong in a case filed by Mighty Jets FC.

With the controversies surrounding his contractual issues with his former club cleared by the Ghana Football Association, the player and his parents, as well as his management agreed to pen down a new contract with Kenpong Academy to affirm his resolve to develop his talent at a place which can bring the best out of him. The player is hoping to show his potential for both his club and the national U-17 team.

Bossman was excited to continue his career with Kenpong, as he was full of smiles while taking pictures with the CEO of Kenpong Academy, Tomm Krugger, as well as Albert Ameyaw, also known as ‘Messenger’, who was duly mandated to represent the parents of the player.

Bossman has been working hard at the training grounds together with his teammates in anticipation of the upcoming second round of the Central Region Division Two League this weekend.

From The Sports Desk