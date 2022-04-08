Psalm Adjeteyfio Dies Of Heart Failure

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as TT of Taxi driver fame is dead.

He died early Friday from heart failure DGN Online has gathered.

He was recently diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which allegedly caused his sad demise.

TT was one of the most talented actors of his time.

He was very popular for his performance in the now-defunct Taxi Driver series.

In recent years, things have been very bad for the actor to the extent of him going public to beg for money to survive.

He made several headlines for his constant quest to come to the public to beg for money.

Some people had even trolled him while others sympathised with him.

Unfortunately, he didn’t live long to bring himself back to shape.