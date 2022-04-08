Hajia Ramatu To Be Buried Beside Husband

Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the late wife of the former Vice President under the John Agyekum Kufour’s administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama of blessed memory, will be laid beside her husband on Saturday, March 9, 2022.

The burial ceremony will be held on Saturday at Kalpohini the family’s private residence where the late Vice President, Aliu Mahama was buried.

DGN Online gathered that the mortal remains of the former second lady will be airlifted to Tamale on Saturday for the burial.

Alhaji Abdul Rahaman Salisu, spokesperson of the family told journalists that an Islamic prayer will be conducted at the Tamale Jubilee Park then after, the remains will be transported to the family house for the burial.

According to him, the family will meet after the burial to plan the funeral rites.

The Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday afternoon after she was admitted on Monday.

She was 70.

The late wife of the former Vice President was an educationist in Tamale.

Due to her love and care for her pupils, she earned the coveted title ‘Mma Ramatu’ or ‘Mother Ramatu’.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama left behind four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.

FROM Eric Kombat,Tamale