Ramatu Aliu Mahama To Be Laid In State Today

The mortal remains of the wife of Ghana’s former Vice President, Ramatu Aliu Mahama will be laid in state today April 9, 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other dignitaries as well as members of the general public are expected to pay their last respect to the late Second Lady.

This was made known by Dr. Samuel Frempong, the Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation at the private residence of the late former Vice President Aliu Mahama at Cantonments in Accra.

After the filing past, the remains will be air-lifted to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale for burial at the private residence of the former Vice President.

He said the wife will be buried beside her late husband.

According to him, the woman will be buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

By Vincent Kubi