Dumsor To Hit Accra For 84 Days- GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says some customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Accra will be affected by power outages during the day from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to Thursday, June 30, 2022.

According to GRIDCo, the outages are to enable an upgrade of its Achimota-Accra Central and Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.

In a statement, GRIDCo stated that the power generating company is re-constructing transmission lines from it Achimota substation through Avenor to the Mallam substation.

“The work involves taking out of service lines, 16kv transmission lines ie Achimota-Accra Central- Achimota and Achimita-Mallam from Saturday April 9, 2022 to Thursday June 30, 2022. The outage is to enable GRIDCo upgrade it transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand of electricity in Accra and its environs,” the statement said.

The upgrade is expected to affect customers served by ECG on these lines during the period stated.

