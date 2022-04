American actor, Will Smith, had reacted to the decision of the Academy (Oscars) to ban him from its events for ten years.

In a brief statement to Page Six, he said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had on Friday announced that it was banning him from all of the organization’s events for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Credit: Instagram| willsmith