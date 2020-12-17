Kuami Eugene Nominated For 2020 Africa Youth Awards

Kuami Eugene

2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene, has been nominated for an award at this year’s Africa Youth Awards being organised to honour young Africans who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields.

The afro pop/highlife artiste with a number of hit songs to his credit was nominated for entertainment category.

He is competing with other African artistes such as Carmen Solima (Egypt), Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), Fireboy DML (Nigeria), Joeboy (Nigeria), Nasty C (South Africa), Nisha Kalema (Uganda), Sarah Hassan (Kenya), Sho Madjozi (South Africa) and Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria).

Many of the industry stakeholders as well as some of his fans believe that Kuami Eugene stands a good chance of winning the award.

They also believe the Angela hitmaker has greatly contributed to the development of the Ghanaian music industry and is therefore deserving of the award.

Currently signed on Lynx Entertainment record label, Kuami Eugene is known for several hit songs such as Angela, Wish Me Well, Ohemaa, among others.

He has performed on several musical platforms which include Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert, Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba Concert, S Concert and a host of others.

The organisers of the award scheme opened public voting on Monday, December 14 on www.africayouthawards.org/vote.

According to them, the voting process will end on December 28 and winners will be announced on January 1, 2021.

Notable past recipients of the Africa Youth Awards include AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman, former Commonwealth Youth Council President, Ahmed Adamu, Activist Farida Nabourema, Ashish Thakkar, Ato Ulzen-Appiah and Buumba Malambo.

By George Clifford Owusu