eShun Throws $300 Dance Challenge

Queen eShun

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Ethel Esi Eshun, popularly known as Queen eShun, has thrown a $300 dance challenge to her new song release featuring DopeNation for her fans.

Queen eShun lobbed the $300 dance challenge to fans after her electrifying performance at the TV3 reality show Mentor reloaded last Sunday.

“Am promising a $300 dance challenge to anyone who dances very well to my new song featuring DopeNation,” she said, adding participants should tag the video with the #ehchallenge on Instagram.

She also revealed that her new song has become a major hit in the country and appreciated her fans for the love and support.

Queen eShun bounced back to the music industry after she parted ways with her ex-manager Stephen Mensah of Quophimens Muziq record label when her alleged relationship with the manager surfaced on the internet.

Queen eShun is known for hits like Someone Loves Me, Akyia, Koti Ma No, Fa Me Kor, and her latest Eh Go Down.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke