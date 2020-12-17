Diana Hopeson Holds Music Seminar Today

Diana Hopeson

Renowned gospel musician and CEO of GHMusic Publishing and Management, Diana Hopeson, will today hold the month’s edition of her music seminar dubbed ‘DH Golden Music Seminar.’

The seminar will feature renowned international music professionals who will provide participants with insight and knowledge about marketing and distribution of musical works, legal structures in the music industry, rights and contracts, artiste management, copyright law among others.

It will help the participants to adopt strategies that will help them to push Ghanaian music to the global market.

The seminar is in line with the vision of Diana Hopeson to work to ensure that Ghanaian musicians acquire the basic skills in their chosen career to enable them meet the challenges ahead of them.

The seminar is scheduled for 9am and it will be held via Zoom.

The guest speaker is Timothy Whincop, Head of Hillsong Music and Resources, Australia.

By George Clifford Owusu