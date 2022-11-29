Kuami Eugene, Others Thrill Fans At Skuuls Reunion

Kuami Eugene

Accra-based radio station, Hitz FM, last Saturday turned the entire Accra metropolis upside-down with the 2022 edition of the Old Skuuls Reunion held at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The Old Skuuls Reunion serves as a networking and socialisation platform, bringing together alumni of various schools to relive memories of their school days.

This year’s edition brought together thousands of alumni from various schools and institutions to reminisce school days and make new friends.

It was a pleasant sight to behold as people were seen dancing and hugging old friends they had lost contact with for years.

There was plenty to eat and drink, however a common feature throughout the day-long event was the sight of the long and passionate embraces of ecstatic old mates, perhaps surprised at how far life had brought them.

Just when the crowd thought they had had enough of a day full of activities, the event later turned into a dancing session when artistes billed for the event mounted the stage to entertain music fans.

Delivering hit after hit, all the artistes thrilled and entertained the crowd with their various danceable hit songs.

The performances of other stars such as Kuami Eugene, Keche, Eno Barony among others also attracted the needed attention, as a number of fans waved their hands to signal their involvement and satisfaction.

By George Clifford Owusu