Wollacott Mobbed At Education City Stadium

Jojo Wollacott (2nd R) with some dignitaries at the stadium

INJURED GHANA goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, was mobbed at the Education City Stadium in Qatar yesterday.

This was when the senior national team played against South Korea in a crunch Group H FIFA World Cup match.

The Charlton Athletics stopper couldn’t make the final Black Stars team to the Mundial following a hand injury.

Jojo Wollacott was, therefore, in the stands at the plush-looking stadium to offer support to his teammates.

Scores of excited Ghanaian fans rushed to him immediately the injured goalkeeper arrived at the stadium.

The fans were seen asking for a photo opportunity with Wollacott, whose injured finger was in plaster.

Jojo Wollacott, who was all smiles, willingly accepted by allowing the fans to take pictures with him.

Some of the fans were seen wishing Wollacott a speedy recovery before he took his seat to support his teammates.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Qatar