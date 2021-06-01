Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Others Shine At 4Syte Music Video Awards

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene

It was all thrills and surprises at this year’s edition MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards held in Accra last Friday as the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene won three awards, best Highlife Video, Best Edited Video and Best Storyline.

The much hyped event was organised by 4Syte TV to reward Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work and dedication in their music career.

The awards ceremony was graced by a large number of showbiz personalities, radio and television presenters as well as music fans from all walks of life.

The dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, won the Overall Best Video and Best Special Effect Video awards whilst Shatta Wale took home Achievement Award.

Popular hip hop artiste, Sarkodie, won Best Collaboration award with his hit song ‘Happy Day’.

‘Omo Ada’ hit maker, Medikal, also won Most Popular Video and Most Influential Artiste awards.

‘Made in Ghana’ hit maker, Okyeame Kwame, won the Best Directed Video with his song titled ‘Kpa’, with Lady Jay rewarded with Best Choreography Video award.

Some of the winners at the awards ceremony include King Promise who took home Best Male Video, highlife afrobeat artiste KiDi won Big Tune award and Adina won Best Female video.

Other winners include Paay Kojo, Yaw Tog and Keche, Kwaku Smoke, Nanky, Abeana among others.

It was a night of musical fireworks as some of the awardees and other artistes took turns to dish out splendid acts that got the guests at the event dancing throughout.

Some of the artistes who performed at the event include Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, King Promise, and Medikal among others.

All the performing artistes billed for the event performed creditably, causing the audience to remain on their feet dancing.

By George Clifford Owusu