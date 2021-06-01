Gunmen wounds Ugandan Minister; kill daughter, driver

A retired army commander and Minister of Works and Transport, General Katumba Wamala, has allegedly been wounded by gunmen in what local media reports described as an attempted assassination.

Local television station, NBS in a report monitored by DGN Online, revealed that the Minister’s daughter and driver were allegedly killed in the attack.

NBS reported that the attackers were attempting to assassinate the Minister.

According to NBS, the gunmen sprayed bullets at a car carrying the Minister.

The attack reportedly occured on Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.

NBS says some four attackers on motorcycles opened fire at a vehicle carrying General Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport, in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi.

By Melvin Tarlue