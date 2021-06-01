GTA To Collaborate With GBC To Promote Domestic Tourism

Akwasi Agyeman

Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Jones Aruna Nelson, has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan, in Accra.

The purpose of the visit centered on media partnerships for the nationwide sensitisation and public education of the domestic tourism campaign.

In a statement issued in Accra, GTA said the visit also formed part of efforts to spearhead the domestic tourism drive agenda.

It said key among issues discussed by the two, included how GBC could support GTA to sensitise and educate the public on other events and activities such as the Single Window Destination App, PANAFEST/Emancipation, Tourism Month, and December in GH, among others.

The Director-General agreed to sign a MoU with GTA to see how best the two organisations could work together to make these events come to fruition.

The Ghana Tourism Authority is a Ghanaian state agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts responsible for the regulation of tourism in Ghana by marketing, promoting, licensing, classifying, researching and developing tourism facilities and services in the country.

It was established in 1960 as the Ghana Tourist Board. The board was renamed as the Ghana Tourism Authority in 2011 under Act 817. The act extended the tasks of the agency to oversee the implementation of government policies in the industry.

The Act also makes the agency a fully fledged income generating authority by establishing a fund to which every tourism business is required to contribute one percent (1%) of its revenue for tourism development.