Kwahu East Assembly Renders Account

The DCE with his PM at the Assembly meeting.

The Kwahu East District Assembly in the Eastern Region has held its first Ordinary Assembly Meeting, to present a report on the performance of the functions of the Executive Committee of the office of the DCE, as well as the state of the district.

The DCE, Isaac Agyapong, in his sessional address at the District Assembly Hall in Abetifi said on educational infrastructure 22 classroom and dormitory blocks have been built for schools in the district, more schools have benefited from school feeding, 2,977 mono and dual desks supplied and 30,000 pieces of school uniforms have been distributed to some basic schools.

He also said that 780 students have benefited from scholarships and 1,600 teachers benefited from Teachers Appreciation Day initiative, adding that the assembly has agreed to implement rehabilitation of school blocks action plan from next year.

On health, he said they have constructed four Community Health-Based Planning Services (CHPS) compound, a ward and imaging centre has been established for a hospital, promoted 150 allied health workers, distributed COVID-19 relief items as well as the distribution of some hospital beds.

On water and sanitation, the DCE said that 10 public toilet facilities, 106 household toilets, 16 small-town water system and 89 boreholes have been constructed.

On road construction, he said the surfacing of 34km roads with bitumen has been completed and 81.7km roads are ongoing while 220km feeder roads are also under maintenance.

Mr. Agyapong said that most of the residents have benefited from social protection programmes, agricultural inputs, rural electrification as well as the construction of markets, a permanent district assembly office complex and durbar grounds are being constructed.

He said they have concluded plans to construct office accommodation for the District Police Headquarters to bring in additional police personnel to the district to fight crime.

He also said the staff strength of the assembly was 106, comprising 96 permanent staff and 10 non permanent staff who are all paid from the assembly’s internally generated funds.

The DCE said the assembly initially targeted GH¢455,125 and revised it upwards to GH¢512,400 as the planned internally generated budget for 2020.

He said that by December 31, 2020, the assembly had collected GH¢494, 174.10 representing 96.44 per cent.

He stated that the assembly approved the Internally Generated Fund Budget of GH¢500,637.50 and in the first quarter they have already realised GH¢83,865.

Nana Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, Presiding Member and Mawerehene of Kwahu Traditional Area, on behalf of the members, commended the DCE for his efforts towards the development of the district.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Abetifi