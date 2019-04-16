Kuami Eugene To Thrill Agogo Fans On Sunday

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene is billed to perform at this year’s edition of a highlife music concert dubbed ‘Dance The Night’ on Easter Sunday, April 21 at the Abrantie Spot, Agogo in the Ashanti Region.

According to the organisers, Kuami Eugene will be performing to over 2,000 music lovers who will make their way to the venue to celebrate the Easter Sunday with their loved ones.

With several hit songs to his credit, he will rock the stage alongside the Hi-Kings Band, as well as some selected upcoming highlife artiste.

Kuami Eugene, who has shared stages with stars like Samini, Stonebwoy, Kidi Yaa Pono, Sarkodie, among others, is expected to thrill the music fans with songs such as ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Angela’, ‘Walaahi’, among others.

The music concert, which is being organised to entertain highlife music fans in and around Agogo this Easter, will also witness performances from Abrantie Amakye Dede.

Known for several songs like ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’ and ‘Wish Me Well’, Kuami Eugene has received a number of awards, including the VGMA best new artiste award. He also received the most promising artiste in Africa award from AFRIMA.

He has appeared on several major concerts in the country such as Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert,Ghana Music Honours, December To Remember, S Concert 2017 and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu