Okyeame Kwame Storms +233 Jazz Bar & Grill

Okyeame Kwame

An album titled ‘Made In Ghana’ by Okyeame Kwame will be launched at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra with a concert on Saturday, April 20.

The 10-track album, which was recorded, mixed and mastered in studios in Ghana and abroad, comprises a fine blend of highlife, hiplife and Afrobeats.

It featured a number of artistes, including Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Feli Nuna, Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba, among others.

Okyeame Kwame will be performing most of his hit songs and all the songs on the new album one after the other to entertain fans who will grace the event.

Invited guests and music fans who will attend the event will be the first to listen to all the songs on his album.

Artistes billed to perform at the album launch are Kurl Songx, Funny Finest, Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Afriyie, Abiana, Wulomei, Kwan Pa and a host of others.

Some of the songs on the album are ‘Dia Tina’ featuring Wiyaala & King Ralph, ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ featuring Abiana & Atongo Zimba, ‘Yenzima’ featuring Fancy Gadam, ‘Nkunim’ featuring Feli Finest & Senku, ‘Ino Be My Matter’ featuring Kuami Eugene, ‘Kpa’ featuring Wulomei, among others.

The album will also be available on Aftown and other online music stores soon after the launch.

By George Clifford Owusu