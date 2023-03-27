Kuapa Kokoo Sacks Top Managers

Kuapa Kokoo delegates voting to dismiss top managers

DELEGATES OF the Kuapa Kokoo Co-operative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited (KKFU) have unanimously voted to withdraw Madam Fatima Ali as the organisation’s president in line with its constitution with immediate effect.

Other top managers namely Nelson Adubofour, Executive Secretary, Bernard Yaw Missedja, Administrative Manager and Luke Antwi, Accountant, were also dismissed with immediate effect.

National Executive Council (NEC) of KKFU hints of instituting both criminal and civil actions against the four officers in court to penalise them and retrieve monies they are alleged to have misappropriated.

These were contained in the extract of minutes of the extra-ordinary delegates conference of KKFU held in Kumasi.

The document was signed by James Agyekum Kwarteng, KKFU Vice President, Mary Ksi, NEC member, Cecilia Appianim, treasurer, Mary Appiah, NEC member, Sampson Cobina, assistant treasurer, and Ernest Boateng, NEC member.

In the meantime, James Agyekum Kwarteng has been asked to act as the president of KKFU, in accordance with the organisation’s constitution, pending the appointment of a substantive president.

A row began a few years ago after the purported discovery of embezzlement involving its fired president, leading to the deployment of armed police officers to its offices at Asokwa in Kumasi to ensure law and order.

In the process, Fatima Ali was suspended as KKFU President to pave way for an investigation into her administration which led to the discovery that she and the other dismissed officers had allegedly withdrawn huge sums of money from the accounts of the KKFU.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi