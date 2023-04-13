Kudus Sets High Target

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus, has revealed that one of his objectives in his professional football career is to win the African Footballer of the Year award.

The Ajax midfielder has been in sensational form for both club and country this season.

Kudus has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 26 league games in the Eredivisie.

He was Ghana’s standout player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on the ‘Ask The Pro’ on Ajax TV, the 22-year-old was asked if he sees himself being chosen as the winner of the award in his career.

He said, “I believe everything is possible in this world, so definitely yeah I will be chosen one day.”

Kudus has been tipped to earn a big money to the English Premier League this summer, with a host of clubs reportedly interested in securing his services.