Kufuor Denies Forfeiting 6 Months Salary

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has refuted claims that he has forfeited six months of his salary to the State.

Mr. Kufuor described the reports as fake and called on the public to completely disregard them.

In a statement, the former President said “The attention of the Office of former President John Kufuor has been drawn to a fake reportage on social media and in some sections of the traditional media to the effect that President Kufuor has written to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to request that six months of his salary should be forfeited to the state.

“This Office wants to emphatically state that the reportage is fake, and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves. We are at a loss as to the object of such reportage and call for rational reflection on the use of the present avenues of communication that the digital age affords all of us.

“A communication emanating from our office will never get the former President’s last name of KUFUOR wrongly spelt. The Office of former President Kufuor, therefore, urges the general public to utterly disregard this mischievous piece”.

By Vincent Kubi