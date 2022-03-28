Kufuor ‘Fights’ For Private Sector

Former President Kufuor

FORMER PRESIDENT John Agyekum Kufuor ha canvassed support for the private sector saying it holds the keys to the Ghana’s transformation.

According to him, if the private sector greatly improves, the numerous energetic youth, who are now jobless, would be gainfully employed in order to support the economy.

In this regard, he has advised Ghanaian businessmen to remain focussed and work hard, since they are key to the country’s growth.

“I have always supported the private sector because I believe that they have what it takes to help create more jobs and improve the economy,” the ex-president noted.

He was speaking during the 40th birthday celebration of Mrs. Clara Akua Agyeman, wife of Dr. Christian Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Taabea Group of Companies.

Former President Kufuor also urged brilliant and energetic Ghanaian university graduates, who have the means to start their own businesses, to do so without delay.

According to him, the state could not singularly provide employment for the youth so they (graduates) should stop their over-reliance on the state and government for jobs.

The ex-President stated “I believe if we have about 100 and even more of the Taabea’s and Brukutu’s in the state, we shall transform the economy, create wealth and generate jobs for the numerous youth.

“Unfortunately, most of the youth now rely on government solely for jobs after school and if we remain that way, we shall not realise the transformation that we are looking for.

“Once again, I must say that we need more private businessmen like Taabea to help transform the economy and solve the unemployment quagmire,” he suggested.

Former President Kufuor also indicated that the private sector would also help to employ most of the unemployed youth and lessen the huge burden on the government.

The event was attended by dignitaries such as COP Kofi Boakye, Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, business tycoons, the clergy and people from all walks of life.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi