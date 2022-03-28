Akweley Laryea Leads FNB’s Retail Banking

Akweley Laryea

FIRST NATIONAL Bank (FNB) Ghana has announced the appointment of Akweley Laryea as Head of Retail Banking.

This comes at a time when the bank is devoting significant time and effort to pursuing new and innovative opportunities that have tremendous opportunity for value creation for the retail business.

Mrs. Laryea has over 21 years’ experience in banking across retail, service delivery strategy, talent development, change management, risk management and governance. She will be leading the bank’s market selection and customer propositions. Her role will also involve the development of a service-based sales force for the bank.

Prior to joining First National Bank, Mrs. Laryea was Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered BankGambia, where she led the transformation of the retail business by enhancing the client value proposition and implementing new products and platforms.

She had previously worked with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Ghana for over 17 years. She joined SCB Ghana as a Management Trainee and rose through the ranks in various capacities within the Technology & Operations and Organization Learning functions.

Dominic Adu, Chief Executive of First National Bank, believes Akweley Laryea is the best person to lead the bank’s retail unit as she has a proven track record in managing and growing result-oriented teams that have achieved growth, profit and operational efficiency.

Akweley Laryea holds an Executive MBA from the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA) and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Economics from the University of Ghana.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I have inherited a high functioning team that has progressively implemented a lot of the retail banking strategy of First National Bank over the last year and have achieved over-the-edge results. I believe I can spur them on to even greater successes for the offerings on our retail banking portfolio.”

Akweley Laryea’s appointment takes effect from March 8, 2022.