Robbers On Rampage

Abu Razak Abubakari at the Sawla Government Hospital receiving treatment

ONE PERSON has been killed and another seriously injured in two separate gun attacks at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region and Sawla-Bole station in the Savannah Region.

While the attack in the Ashanti Region took place at a section of the Kumawu-Drobonso road around 5:30pm on Saturday, the one at Savannah Region happened at the Sawla-Bole station along the Nakpala road in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District at about 7:00pm the same day.

Reports said 65-year-old Cecilia Kwakye was shot in the forehead by unknown gunmen and died subsequently at a hospital where she was rushed for treatment.

The incident occurred while she was returning home from a funeral from Kumawu, the capital of Sekyere Afram Plains.

A police document sighted by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the body of Cecilia Kwakye was retrieved by the police and deposited in a morgue, with investigation commenced.

No arrest has been made so far, and the Kumawu police said the victim was among a group of mourners attacked by the suspected armed robbers, who took away personal effects of the victims.

The paper gathered that Cecilia Kwakye was lying face down in a pool of blood when police got to the scene.

In the Sawla incident, Abu Razak Abubakari, a 25-year-old mobile money vendor, was shot below his right eye by the robbers, who could not take anything away after sensing danger.

The incident occurred around 7pm Saturday, with the gunman escaping on a motorbike. The victim was rushed to the Sawla Government Hospital for treatment.

The Sawla District Police has since launched a manhunt for the suspect and called on residents to volunteer credible information that could lead to his arrest.

BY I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr. & Eric Kombat