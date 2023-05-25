Kufuor Lauds AIS Founder

Key personalities at the event commemorating the celebration

The Association International School (AIS) yesterday commemorated their 60th anniversary of establishment during which event former President John Agyekum Kufuor commended the late founder, Col George E. Amuah for his contribution towards educational development in the country.

In a speech read by former Minister of Health, Abraham Dwuma Odoom, the former President stated that the dedication and passion of Mr. Amuah in educating young citizens in the country has produced a good number of established individuals.

According to him, although the Colonel was a private individual, he dedicated his time and resources to educating young people through which brilliant citizens who are contributing positively to various aspects of society have been produced.

He commended Mr. Amuah for his sacrifice and stressed that his name and works must be acknowledged throughout the years.

The event was witnessed by former Minister for Trade, Alan Kyerematen; Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alex Afenyo-Markin; Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong among other dignitaries.

The former Minister of Health called for private sector development of education using the case of AIS as a case study.

Government, he therefore said, should take interest in private sector investment in educational development because of its enormous potentials.

“I think government needs to create the enabling environment for the private sector to grow. They can encourage them by permitting some tax reliefs for schools in the private sector which can go a long way to reducing the fees charged by these schools, making them affordable and moderate so that the citizens can take advantage of them,” he stated.

He further encouraged educational institutions to teach thought-provoking curriculums in the schools instead of curriculums that do not foster thinking, but rather tests the remembrance of students.

Head of AIS, Audrey Doryumu, iterated the school’s dedication to giving their pupils the best education to cultivate their thinking capacities.

“We need children who are going to be risk takers and collaborators, that is why the International Baccalaureate programme we have here is so important because our children are able to explore and research for solutions even at their young ages,” she said.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi