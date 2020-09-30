Kufuor Raises Funds For Breast Cancer Patients

Former President John Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is leading the fundraising events for this year’s World Breast Cancer Day.

The annual breast Breast Cancer Day celebration is marked in October.

The two-tier fund-raising cocktail events first in Kumasi on Saturday October 10, at the Jofel Catering services, and the second in Accra, on Saturday October 24, at the African Regent Hotel, are under the patronage of the former president.

Breast Care International (BCI) organizers of the event in a release, said former President Kufuor’s

association with BCI dates back to several years ago.

“In Sunyani about six years ago he identified with our core objectives of reducing the mortality of breast cancer through mass public education and free clinical breast screening, ” said Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI.

She said the fund raising events are part of BCI’s strategy to keep the breast cancer awareness creation campaign alive.

“We are innovatively keeping with tradition as we refuse to let the ravages of Covid-19 crowd out our voice and blight our annual public awareness creation programs on breast cancer”, declared Dr. Wiafe Addai.

She explained that traditionally, the month of October is designated and dedicated to breast cancer, and BCI rides on the global declaration to showcase survivorship and instill confidence in the public that the disease is curable and could be survived, if reported on time upon detection to health facilities.

Dr. Wiafe, also the CEO of the Peace and Love Hospitals, said “Covid -19 with its attendant protocols on social/physical distancing and mass public gathering, worsened by the devastating effects on the economy, had combined to preclude us from organizing our annual mammoth flagship program, dubbed “BCI GHANA WALK FOR THE CURE”, which event was earmarked to take place in Kumasi this year”.

“Though unhappy, we remain resolute and undaunted”, she continued, adding “we owe it to our constituents to sustain the awareness creation programs, support vulnerable patients, hence the fundraising events to celebrate our survivors and to forcefully restate our mission statement of stamping out breast cancer in the foreseeable future.”

She implored multi- nationals, corporate entities and high net worth individuals and philanthropists to generously contribute to save the lives of breast cancer patients, majority of whom are regrettably poor, but have dependents.

“The Kumasi and Accra fundraising events, are varied, indoor versions of the annual walk program, and we are convinced the supporting public will sustain the decades long support of our activities by donating generously to support a worthy cause,”she concluded.