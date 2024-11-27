Kufuor Returns Fire To Alan, Reiterates Support For Bawumia

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has doubled down on his endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, despite facing criticism from various quarters.

Kufuor’s unwavering support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sparked a heated debate, with some critics accusing him of compromising his status as a statesman.

Former President Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia has been met with opposition from notable figures, including Movement for Change flagbearer Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who has urged the former president to refrain from publicly endorsing any candidate.

However, Ex President Kufuor remains resolute in his support for Bawumia, citing his leadership capabilities and experience in revitalizing Ghana’s economy during his administration.

During a visit to the Ofori Panin Palace, Kyebi in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, November 27, John Kufuor addressed supporters alongside NPP running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, reiterating his belief in Bawumia’s ability to lead Ghana to prosperity.

Kufuor’s endorsement has been seen as a significant boost to Bawumia’s campaign, given the former president’s influence and reputation as a statesman.

-BY Daniel Bampoe