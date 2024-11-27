Bawumia Signs Peace Pact Amidst Rising Tensions Ahead Of December 7 Elections

In a move aimed at promoting peace and stability in the run-up to Ghana’s December 7 general elections, Vice President and Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to sign a peace pact on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

This development comes amidst rising tensions and concerns about the potential for violence during the elections.

The peace pact, which will be signed under the auspices of the National Peace Council, signifies a commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

This will be the fourth peace pact to be signed since the 2012 general election, and it is expected to provide a positive signal to the support bases of the parties and candidates to prevent violence and promote national cohesion.

According to Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign, the Vice President is committed to signing the peace pact, despite the “back and forth” and conversations surrounding the issue.

“In spite of all the back and forth and the conversations going on, we have just one Ghana,” Aboagye emphasized during an interview on Joy FM.

The signing of the peace pact is seen as a significant step towards promoting peace and stability during the elections.

By signing the pact, political parties and their leaders pledge to respect the electoral process, accept the outcome of the elections, and resolve any disputes that may arise through peaceful means.

This development comes after former President and NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama, criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for their absence at the National Peace Campaign launch earlier this month.

John Mahama argued that their attendance was crucial, given their role in ensuring national security and peace.

However Mahama has refused to sign the peace pact.

-BY Daniel Bampoe