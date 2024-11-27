Police Probe Metro TV Invasion

The Ghana Police Service has launched a thorough investigation into the alleged invasion of Metro TV’s premises in Accra in the morning of Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The incident, which disrupted a live broadcast of the popular morning show “Good Morning Ghana,” has left many questioning the circumstances surrounding the police’s actions.

According to eyewitnesses, armed policemen in uniform attempted to forcibly enter the studio during the live airing of the show, which featured panelists Kwesi Pratt and Richard Asante Yeboah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The program’s host, Randy Abbey, and the panelists were reportedly still in the studio as the incident unfolded.

The police have stated that officers accompanied a court bailiff and a representative of Vodacom Business (Ghana) Limited to enforce a court order against Metro TV.

However, the exact reasons for the intrusion remain unclear, and the police have urged Metro TV staff and management to remain calm and cooperate with their ongoing investigation.

Investigation Underway

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe