Police Storm Metro TV Premises, Disrupt Live Broadcast Over Judgement Debt

In a shocking turn of events, a team of armed policemen, accompanied by an auctioneer and a court bailiff, stormed the premises of Metro TV, a subsidiary of Ignite Media Group (IMG), on Wednesday November 27, 2024.

The incident, which occurred at around 9:30 am, resulted in the disruption of the live broadcast of the morning show, “Good Morning Ghana.”

According to a statement released by the management of IMG, the auctioneer, identified as George Addo, Director of Geld Mart, claimed to be acting under a court order to execute a judgment against Metro TV.

However, the manner in which the auctioneer and the armed policemen carried out their operation has been widely condemned.

Eyewitnesses reported that the auctioneer and the armed policemen forcibly broke into the studio, causing fear and panic among the host, Randy Abbey, and the panelists.

The incident also resulted in a head injury to a private security officer detailed at Metro TV.

This is not the first time that George Addo, the auctioneer, has been involved in a controversy with Metro TV.

According to the statement released by IMG, Addo had previously led a team of masked policemen to lay in wait for Randy Abbey and block his vehicle upon his arrival to host the Good Morning Ghana program.

The attempt, which occurred last year, was allegedly orchestrated to execute the same judgment that Addo claimed to be enforcing on November 27, 2024.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufio Dampare, has since intervened in the matter, dispatching a team of policemen to the premises of Metro TV to enforce law and order.

The IGP has also assured IMG of a thorough investigation into the incident and the provision of adequate security at the premises of the media group.

