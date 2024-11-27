Akufo-Addo Thanks Kwahu For Making Him President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, embarked on a two-day tour of the Eastern Region, starting from Kwahu, to express his gratitude to the residents and chiefs for their support over the past eight years.

The President’s visit is seen as a farewell gesture, as he prepares to hand over power to his successor.

Addressing the chiefs at the Kwahu South Municipal assembly, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the numerous developmental projects undertaken by his government in the Eastern Region.

He noted that the region has benefited significantly from his administration’s policies, including the free Senior High School (SHS) program.

President Akufo-Addo urged the chiefs and residents to vote for his successor, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to continue his legacy and transform Ghana with bold solutions.

The President expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to lead the country forward, citing his truthfulness and dedication to the NPP’s vision.

The chiefs, led by the Kwahu Asakakirka chief, Nana Mireku Ansong, expressed their gratitude to the President for the developmental projects undertaken in Kwahu and for appointing indigenous people to his government.

They pledged their support for the NPP and urged their colleagues to vote for the party on December 7.

As President Akufo-Addo continues his tour of the Eastern Region, he is expected to commission more projects and engage with residents, as he bids farewell to the region and prepares to hand over power to his successor.

-BY Daniel Bampoe