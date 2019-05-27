Kufuor To Launch GJA 70th Anniversary

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is scheduled to launch the 70th Anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The launch is slated for Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast in Accra.

The launching ceremony, according to a statement issued by Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of GJA, would be chaired by Dr Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.

Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, former presidents and national executive members of the GJA, veteran and senior journalists, representatives of corporate Ghana and other dignitaries have been invited to the ceremony, it said.

The GJA 70th Anniversary celebration is on the theme: Democracy, freedom and independence of the media in Ghana: 70 years of GJA’s contribution.

Members of the National Planning Committee (NPC) to oversee activities for the Platinum Anniversary to be celebrated throughout the country, would be inaugurated as part of the launching ceremony, it added.

The GJA would also use the occasion to honor former President Kufuor for his tremendous support to the Association and efforts at promoting the freedoms and independence of the media, according to the statement.