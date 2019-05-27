Anas #12: FIFA Clears Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi

THE WORLD football governing body, FIFA, has cleared the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, of any acts of corruption during his tenure.

That was after FIFA conducted a forensic audit into the activities of GFA following investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary in June 2018 which exposed alleged corrupt activities in the GFA, particularly on the part of Mr. Nyantakyi.

Mr. Nyantakyi lost his job as a result of the exposé which implicated him.

Reports gathered by DGN Online indicate that the audit conducted by FIFA’s forensic unit six months ago also cleared members of the Executive Committee of the GFA of any acts of malfeasance.

The FIFA auditing officials reportedly spent about one month in Ghana probibg the financial affairs of the Association, and discovered that neither corruption nor embezzlement took place at the GFA.

According to the audit report, the GFA only has ‘perception issues’ to deal with since media reports of corruption within the Association are ‘wide off the mark.’

DGN Online understands that the audit report has been made available to the Normalisation Committee of the GFA for about two months now.

It is however unclear the Committee has released the report to the public.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Haruna iddrisu is on the verge of purchasing Wa All Stars, formally owned by Kwesi Nyantakyi, former GFA president.

BY Melvin Tarlue