Kufuor’s Daughter, Majority Leader Endorse Bawumia’s Forms

In a major show of support and love, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, has received the endorsement of several influential political figures in his ambition to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

These influential leaders including Ama Ampomah Addo-Kufuor, believed to be daughter of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu among others have endorsed the nomination forms of the vice president.

The endorsements come as Dr. Bawumia is widely considered the presumptive flagbearer of the NPP and the target of attacks from opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some arrant supporters of his challengers.

While there is a mad rush to endorse Dr Bawumia’s forms, some of the other aspirants are struggling to get people to endorse his forms with others shopping for Endorsers.

Dr. Bawumia has won widespread support for his leadership of government initiatives and popularity among grassroots members of the party in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The endorsement from such an array of powerful and influential political figures is a clear indication of the enormous confidence the party has in him.

The ten signatories of constituency party members that support Dr. Bawumia’s nomination include leading figures such as Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament and member of parliament for Suame, and Nana Nkansah-Boadu Ayeboafo, member of the National Council and long-standing supporter of the NPP.

The support for Dr. Bawumia reflects his overwhelming popularity and grassroots support, especially in the party’s stronghold of the Ashanti Region. With widespread defections and cross-carpeting to the Bawumia team, it is clear that he outshines other presidential aspirants in the NPP.

The NPP appears solidly united behind Dr. Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections, despite attacks from his opponents.

His leadership and commitment to government initiatives have won him millions of supporters across Ghana, and these recent endorsements demonstrate the wide-ranging support he enjoys within the NPP and beyond.

