Perez Chapel Intercedes For Agyinasare

Perez Chapel International has called for a one-week fasting and prayer session for all members after the founder, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, was invited by traditional rulers from Nogokpo, a town in the Volta Region of Ghana.

This comes after Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey accused Agyinasare of showing no remoarrse in his second sermon, where he referred to Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.

Agyinasare had previously apologized to the chiefs and people of Nogokpo after they raised concerns, emphasizing that he did not intend to denigrate any of the towns and their people. He added that any misrepresentation or misinformation regarding the incident was regretted.

Despite this, Agyinasare was summoned to appear before the traditional council within 14 days by Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey.

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Rt. Rev. Ohene Benjamin Aboagye, announced the one-week fasting and prayer session on Sunday, June 4, to start on Monday, June 5, and end on Sunday, June 11.

With the announcement, members of the church are expected to engage in prayers and fasting over the next week.

By Vincent Kubi