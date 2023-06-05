Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Eulogises Ghanaian Banker For Helping Her

Chacha Eke and Esther Klagbordzor

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has described as an angel, a Ghanaian banker who helped her when she was going through a terrifying “manic episode” a year ago.

The talented actress has been talking about her struggles with her mental health on Instagram since Friday, June 2.

She revealed that around this time last year, she had her most terrifying episode, waking up at 3 am and feeling unsafe at home.

During that episode, which she said lasted for months, she obtained a fake ID card in a desperate attempt to run away from home.

She ran to a motor park in Asaba at 3am and subsequently traveled to Lagos. She wandered the streets, hotels, and beaches of Lagos for days.

Eventually, she used the fake ID to travel to Ghana by boat.

Fortunately, Chacha Eke was able to regain her memory with the help of a staff member named Esther at First Bank Plc in Ghana. Esther recognized her and assisted her in remembering her true identity and home.

She wrote, “Slide 1 photo was me by this time last year-1st June 2022. I was in the middle of a manic episode that lingered for months. One day, I woke at 3am feeling unsafe and ran vigorously to a nearby motor park. I traveled to Lagos from Asaba like a fugitive.

Loitered the streets/hotels and beaches in Lagos for days. It was a rough blend of schizophrenia, depression, identity crisis, and bipolar disorders.

Using this “made-up” Identity card of me from one of my imaginary companies; I headed for Ghana by boat. Clad in black jalabia, I kept moving. I passed border after border; terrified & unrecognized.

At that moment, I was a “Drifter”. It was at First Bank in Ghana through a lovely bank staff named Esther that somehow, I remembered myself. I remembered home. Esther was an Angel the universe used to open my eyes to the reality I disconnected from. I began to make my way back home. It took days but I returned, albeit sickly & in denial. One year later, I’m thankful to have survived one of my craziest episodes ever recorded.”

DGN checks about Esther revealed that she is called Esther Klagbordzor. She is a banker at the First Bank Plc headquarters in Accra.