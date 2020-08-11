Kumasi Airport Ready April 2021

Part of the Kumasi Airport being worked on

The Kumasi Airport project is expected to be completed and officially start operations in April 2021.

Presently, the contractors working on the huge edifice have completed 55 per cent of the work and they are poised to totally complete it as expected.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, made this known on Thursday when he toured the facility.

Mr Adda said he was highly impressed with the quality and pace of work executed by the contractors so far.

He urged the contractors to carry out the modern airport project according to documented prescriptions to ensure value for money.

According to the minister, the project was in two phases (phase two and phase three). Contractors are concurrently working on both phases.

The second phase comprises of the terminal building; the construction of Apron, which would be ready in some few months; roads and car park.

The third phase of the project includes control tower, fire station, the extension of the runway from 1981 metres to 2320 metres among others.

Mr. Adda noted that the completion of the project would bring immense economic benefits to the Ashanti Region and Ghana in general.

He said the completion of the project would also see a significant improvement in the aviation sector as air traffic to Kumasi would be enhanced.

The Aviation Minister indicated that the airport would also help offer employment to the people; bring investors and also help to beautify Kumasi.

Mr. Adda reiterated his call on the contractor to continue delivering quality work, adding that the Kumasi Airport is dear to government.

The Aviation Minister’s entourage included his deputy, Mr. Yaw Afful and Yaw Kwakwa, the MD for Ghana Airport Company Limited.

Kwadwo Abrefa Sarkodie, the Head of Regional Airports and his officials as well as the contractors and engineers on site led the minister during the tour.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi