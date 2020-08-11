Eric Jeshrun Releases You Reign Featuring Joe Mettle

Eric Jeshrun

Ghanaian gospel artiste, songwriter and worship leader, Eric Jeshrun, has released a sizzling single titled You Reign, featuring Joe Mettle.

The duo combined their talents to give music lovers a heavenly experience with this wonderful song.

Produced by Billy Sellasie of Legacy Studios, the song is available on Apple Music, aftown and all other digital music stores globally.

The video to promote the song which is also available on Eric Jeshrun’s YouTube channel was shot by Take 2 Films.

The song is aimed at comforting Christians and reminding them that God reigns over everything they are going through.

It also encourages them not to give up in life because there is victory at the end.

The release of You Reign is a sequel to Eric Jeshrun’s maiden Healing Stream album.

After an apt and timely rebranding journey, from Jeshrun Okyere to Eric Jeshrun, the gospel music dynamo seeks to inject some zest and ingenuity into the music industry.

Though music was never part of his plan, at a very young age, he stepped in one day for the worship leader at the Church of Pentecost and he has never looked back.

Jeshrun is the convener of one of Ghana’s biggest worship gatherings dubbed August Worship, which has featured many local and African acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Preye Odede, Joe Mettle, Joe Beecham, Victoria Orenze and a host of others.

His music and concerts have won several awards and nominations at the African Gospel Music Awards UK, VGMAs and Ghana Music Awards UK among others.