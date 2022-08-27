Kumasi Airport Takes Shape

The Kumasi International Airport located in the Ashanti Regional capital project which commenced in 2018, as an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open up the Region to the rest of the world.

The €124.9million new airport project is being executed by Contracta Construction UK Limited.

The scope of work includes the extension of the existing runway pavement from 1,981 meters to 2,320 meters, the construction of a new taxi link and apron, two new apron parking stands, and an aeronautical ground lighting system.

Inside the Kumasi International Airport

So far, the construction of the terminal, installation of escalators, the baggage carousel, check-in points, and passenger boarding bridges have been completed. The total work done in both phases two and three of the project is 98percent.

That of the terminal is also 98% complete.

A new control tower has been fixed and the facility has a utility block that would house a standby generator, fire tenders, and other emergency facilities.

The facility has a building terminal that can handle 800,000 to 1,000,000 passengers per annum and an 11MW substation.

The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

BY Daniel Bampoe