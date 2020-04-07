Kumasi Central Market Closed

Osei Assibey-Antwi

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES in the Kumasi Central Market have come to an abrupt halt, following the temporary closure of the busy market.

The decision for the closure, which comes into effect on Tuesday, was influenced by traders’ refusal to adhere to the social distancing protocols.

According to the authorities, the patrons and the traders are exposing themselves to the dangerous Covid-19, hence the closure order.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) insists the traders will be put into smaller groups before the market is reopened.

“The Kumasi Central Market shall be close on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 to enable the leadership to organise themselves into groups as agreed”, KMA boss, Osei Assibey-Antwi said in a press release.

The KMA boss said the traders have blatantly been disregarding World Health Organiztion’s (WHO) social distancing protocols needed to tame the virus.

“Traders of the Kumasi Central Market are blatantly disregarding the social distancing protocol in the wake of the Coronavirus virus pandemic”, he added.

He said the Kumasi Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) and leaders of the market, at a meeting, agreed to temporarily close the market.

According to him, a decision has been taken for the traders to be grouped into smaller groups so they trade “in turns” to reduce congestion in the market.

Osei Assibey sternly warned that “trading along the margins of road at the central market and the Central Business District (CBD) remains prohibited”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi