Kumasi Central Market Goes Down In February

The redeveloped Kejetia Market and old Kumasi Central Market building earmarked for demolition

The demolition of structures within Zone One of the Kumasi Central Market as part of the redevelopment project will start on February 13, 2020, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has disclosed.

This is to pave the way for the construction works on the Phase II of the 248 million euros Kejetia project to get underway, and it is expected to be completed by 2022.

An amount of 81 million euros for the construction of the project was approved by Parliament last year, and after several months of delay due to resettlement problems, work will finally begin in February.

The regional minister, in a statement, said it was the hope of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) that all traders involved would comply with the roadmap which was collectively drawn at a meeting held to ensure the commencement of the project.

According to him, the meeting, which was held at the conference room of the RCC, was intended to resolve outstanding issues hindering the movement of traders from the Zone One of the Central Market.

Mr. Osei-Mensah revealed that the meeting was attended by all the stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, O. B. Amoah, consultant of Contracta Engenharia Ltd, Avangarde Design Services, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and the leaders of the traders associations.

The statement indicated that a complaint desk was set to take up complaints that would be resolved by the minister within two weeks of submission and completed by Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

“All traders without complaints on movement must immediately start moving to occupy their shops at the Kejetia Market,” the statement added.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi