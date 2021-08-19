Kumasi – Cocoa Clinic Rejects NHIS Cards

The 2020 Auditor General’s report on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions has revealed that the Kumasi- Clinic in the Ashanti Region has failed to render services to NHIS Card Holders since its inception in 2012.

The National Health Insurance Scheme was introduced by then-President John Agyekum Kufuor-led government intending to provide equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services to Ghanaian citizens.

But the Cocoa Clinic, Kumasi does not accept National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card since the inception of the capitation program by the NHIS.

According to the Audit Report, the situation was attributed to the challenges associated with the NHIS especially with regards to delays in payment of claims.

Due to that, the Clinic is losing revenue from not rendering services to NHIS. Also, the Clinic denying NHIS cardholders is an indication that the Clinic is not giving adequate commitment to government policies to improve the Health Sector.

The report said in its encounter with the management they stated that “In 2012 the NHIS decided to pilot the capitation program in the Ashanti Region, however, the Clinic was not part of the project. This explains why Cocoa Clinic, Kumasi does not render services to NHIS card holders’’.

The Management was urged to consult with Head Office to consider the provision of services to NHIS cardholders.

Also, the report said ‘’ We noted during our review that, 20 tenants occupying Cocoa Board’s properties in Jubilee house and Lake Road in Kumasi owed a total of GH¢354,709.26’’.

It stated that ‘’the lapse was due to inadequate follow-ups to recover the outstanding debts’’, adding that ‘’this has negatively affected the liquidity position of the Board and may lead to uncertainty in recovering the debts’’.

However, the report recommended that Management should intensify its effort to recover the debts from the tenants, also responded that the Regional Office is working towards full payment of all outstanding debts.

It further suggested that head office could better handle the amount owed by the Ghana News Agency.

BY Daniel Bampoe