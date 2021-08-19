Nana Sends 13 More Envoys

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday presented letters of credence to 13 more envoys to represent the country’s abroad.

They included Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador to China, Adagbila Boniface Gambila, Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Nyasembi James Komla, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Perpetual Joyce Naana Dontoh, Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Samuel Jojo Effah-Broni, Ambassador to Morocco, Angelina Baiden-Amissah, Ambassador to Holy See, and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Abdulai, Ambassador to Kuwait.

The remaining are Kwabena Osei-Danquah, Ambassador-at-Large, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner to India, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, High Commissioner to Nigeria, Anselm Ransford Sowah, High Commissioner to Canada, Akua Afriyie, Deputy Ambassador to China and Rita Tani Iddi, Deputy High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK).

Addressing the new Envoys at the Jubilee House Thursday, President Akufo-Addo, charged them to make development of the Ghanaian economy their top priority in all their engagements with the outside world during their tour of duty.

The President added that the new Envoys must do all within their power to promote the image and reputation of Ghana which he said is currently high among the comity of nations.

“You represent a country that as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people is regarded as one of the most stable on the African continent; it is a functioning democracy governed by the rule of law and respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. We are regarded as a beacon of democracy in Africa. You are the most visible symbol of our country out there and in all your actions, you must guard jealously, our country’s image”, was how he put it.

In view of the fact thatGhana is as the President put it “on very good terms” with all the countries to which the Envoys are being posted, with bi-lateral relations that span several decades and strong ties of cooperation, he gave them a charge “your role is to deepen this further as well as explore new areas of cooperation which will inure to the mutual benefit of our respective populations.”

On his part, Ghana’s Ambassador designate to China, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the President for the opportunity.

He appreciated the enormity of the task placed on their shoulders and affirm their firm commitment to achieving the vision of the President.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent