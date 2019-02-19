Kumasi Shooting: Yamin, Yamoah-Ponkoh Questioned

Yamoah Ponkoh

Two members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been questioned by the police in Kumasi following the fatal shooting at the party’s Kumasi Office, on Monday.

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin and the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu-Juabeng, Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh, were interrogated a few hours ago, DGN online has learnt.

The two former appointees in the erstwhile Mahama administration were questioned in relation to the confusion and the shooting that resulted in the death on one and another critically injured.

About 15 armed security men in two police vehicles reportedly stormed the Fumesua residence of Yamoah-Ponkoh and picked him up and released after questioning.

Former Deputy Minister, Yamoah-Ponkoh was also invited by the police and interrogated.

Police report indicates that the assailant, associated with an NDC militia, the Hawks, shot an NDC man thrice. First in the leg as he run and twice in the chest at close range.

The Ashanti Region Police is on a manhunt for four key persons said to be connected to the crime. They are Husein Barnabas, also known as Warrior, Mijima, Damos, and Abu Taliban as named in a statement issued by the police.

“We have indicated that crime has no party colours. We don’t know who perpetrated this but because of the presence of the eyewitness, I am sure it will not be difficult for the police to get people to identify the perpetrators. Whoever did this should be picked up and dealt with according to law,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri